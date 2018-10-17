Khloé Kardashian 'Hasn't Decided' Whether to Break Up with Tristan Thompson: Source

Khloé Kardashian remains undecided about her future with Tristan Thompson.

It’s been six months since the Good American founder learned about her NBA player boyfriend’s cheating scandal, just days before they welcomed daughter True, and the mother of one has been reflecting on life — and is still deciding how to proceed.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE. “And she seems fine about this.”

Kardashian, 34, has been focused on raising her 6-month-old baby girl and spent the summer with Thompson, True, and her famous family in Los Angeles.

Initially, Kardashian planned to return to Ohio to support Thompson, 27, as he begins basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers — but her decision has since been put on hold, leaving fans wondering about the status of their romance.

“Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible,” the source says. “No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap of Sister Khloé’s Daughter True Dressed Like a Pumpkin

“But one thing is for sure,” the source adds. “Khloé seems very happy. She loves being a mom and only leaves True occasionally for work. She seems very positive about her future.”

Earlier this week, an insider confirmed that Kardashian doesn’t appear to be getting ready to relocate to Ohio, despite her previously professed love for the city her boyfriend calls home.

“There hasn’t been any new talk about moving to Cleveland,” the insider said. “It seems she isn’t moving back right now.”