Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Tristan Thompson Scandal: 'It's Hard to Overcome Cheating'

Khloé Kardashian is sharing some rare insight into her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé, 34, opened up about Thompson’s first cheating scandal, which broke last year — just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

At the time, the basketball player was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, and TMZ also published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson, 28, has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

Though she initially forgave him and they got back together, the new mom confessed on last night’s episode that she was having second thoughts after their relationship issues came to light during a reading with a local medium in Bali.

“Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” she said. “This is spot-on with me and it’s kind of freaking me out.”

“Meeting with all these different healers, I’m realizing that I’m suppressing a lot of my emotions,” she continued. “Now, it’s time to think about all that stuff.”

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she added. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

Khloé and Thompson have since split once again after he was recently accused of cheating on her once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods. Earlier this month, they publicly reunited for the first time to celebrate their daughter’s 1st birthday, though an insider told PEOPLE the exes mostly kept their distance from one another.

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” said the source. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

The source said “everything went smoothly” at the reunion, explaining that “Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone.”

“Khloé and Tristan posed for some pictures together with True, but otherwise had very little interaction,” the source said. “Khloé let Tristan spend some alone time with True.”

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, said her sister was “in a really good place.”

“She’s very strong,” Kourtney said. “She’s really good at dealing with her emotions. I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is.”

As for whether Khloé and Thompson might get back together one day?

“I mean, I don’t know,” said Kourtney — who herself has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids. “I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years.”

Ultimately, Kourtney said Khloé was doing “the best she can do.”

“And she’s the best mother to her daughter,” Kourtney added. “That’s where all her energy is going.”

