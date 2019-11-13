Khloé Kardashian just wants the best for ex-husband Lamar Odom.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian is “very happy” for Odom, who announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sabrina Parr this week.

“She still has a soft spot for him, and will always be a friend to him,” the source says. “They were never going to get back together, but she always wanted him to find happiness and is glad for him that he’s moving on.”

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars Cast Congratulates Lamar Odom on His Engagement: ‘He Deserves Love’

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kardashian, 35, and Odom, 40, have a complicated past. The two wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, she had filed for divorce.

But the two were still legally married when Odom was hospitalized following a near-death overdose in 2015, and as a result, Kardashian — who was making all of his medical decisions — opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

The two eventually went their separate ways once again, and Kardashian re-filed for divorce in 2016. The divorce was finalized later that year.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji P. Henson for Khloé Kardashian: ‘I Would’ve Done Things Different’

As for Parr, Odom made their relationship Instagram official in August, sharing a photo of the personal trainer and life coach sitting on his lap.

“What we have is much more than they can see…” he captioned the shot.

Image zoom Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Lamar Odom/Instagram

That same month, the couple spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation, with Odom saying Parr “keeps it real.”

Parr was then asked why she decided to pursue a relationship with Odom, despite his highly publicized past.

“Sometimes pain, I think, attracts women — the pain I’ve been through,” Odom said.

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” Parr corrected him. “You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

RELATED: Lamar Odom Says He and Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian Are ‘Meant’ to Be ‘Friends’

Odom announced the couple’s engagement on Monday, posting an Instagram photo of the pair posing together inside Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” he wrote. “She the ONE!!!!!”

Parr also shared the news, posting a slideshow of videos of her engagement ring.

“I SAID YES!!!!” she wrote. “@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has also moved on and is focused on co-parenting 19-month-old daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson.