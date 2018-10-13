Khloé Kardashian Is 'Very Happy to Be with Her Family' as Relationship Is 'Up in the Air': Sources

Khloé Kardashian is staying put in Los Angeles — for now.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE she’s “very happy to be with her family in Los Angeles” and hasn’t been discussing moving to Ohio with her 6-month-old daughter True Thompson despite previous intentions to join boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, where he plays for the Cavaliers.

“Khloé seems great,” the insider says. “She is still in L.A. with True. There hasn’t been any new talk about moving to Cleveland. It seems she isn’t moving back right now.”

On Friday, the Revenge Body host, 34, joined up with her famous family to love on her baby girl. “True had the cutest six-month celebration with her youngest cousins,” the source says.

Coined a “cousin cupcake party,” the bash found Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 8 months, Kim Kardashian West’s kids Chicago, 8 months, and Saint, 2, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 1, all hanging on a picnic blanket together, enjoying a variety of sprinkle-topped desserts.

As for things with 27-year-old Thompson — who appeared to miss the festivities — the future of their relationship remains unknown six months after his cheating scandal.

“She hasn’t really talked about Tristan,” the source says. “She gushes about True and is happy working, but that’s it.”

Days before True’s birth on April 12, Thompson’s alleged infidelities made headlines. Since then, Kardashian has been focused on raising her daughter and repairing her relationship with the Cavaliers player. Earlier this week, she traveled to Cleveland for two days without True, returning to L.A. Thursday morning, a second Kardashian source previously told PEOPLE.

“Khloé is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True,” said the source. “As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride.”

Still, Oct. 12 is certainly a bittersweet day for Khloé. She reflected on her life since the scandal on Instagram Stories, sharing two cryptic posts.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” the first text post read. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

In the second post, Khloé shared, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”

Khloé spent the summer with Thompson and True in Los Angeles alongside her famous family.

“Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with,” the source added.

“She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source said. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”