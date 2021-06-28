Khloé Kardashian Says She Had the 'Most Amazing' Birthday Celebration with Daughter and Family
The reality star, who recently split from Tristan Thompson, thanked fans for "all of the birthday love" as she turned 37
Khloé Kardashian felt the love on her 37th birthday.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thanked fans for their well wishes on Twitter Sunday, gushing that she was "so incredibly thankful for all of the birthday love I am receiving."
"You guys always make me feel so special every single day but on my birthday it's a tsunami of love!" she continued. "Thank you for loving me the way that you do! I love you so much."
The Good American co-founder said she wasn't "doing anything" major on her big day, which came less than a week after sources told PEOPLE that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson had split. "I've just been swimming with [3-year-old daughter] True all morning," she tweeted. "But we're having a great day."
Later that evening, she tweeted that she "had the most amazing birthday."
"I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family," she said. "Perfection! Laughing the night away 🤍✨🤍 muah! Blessings to you all."
On her Instagram Story, Kardashian reposted birthday tributes from her loved ones, including sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and friends Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray and Paris Hilton.
She notably did not like or comment on Thompson's birthday tribute, in which he called her "the kindest, caring and most loving human being."
"Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you," he wrote. "Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."
A source told PEOPLE on June 22 that Kardashian and Thompson, 30, are "not together." According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the split, the couple split a few weeks prior, after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.) The news of the split also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles.
"The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé," the source told PEOPLE. "She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."
A second source told PEOPLE the pair are "trying to be on good terms," adding that Kardashian will always "do what's best for True."