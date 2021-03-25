In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian grills sister Kourtney about her love life

Khloé Kardashian Asks Kourtney Kardashian If She Still Talks to Her Ex-Boyfriend: 'Never'

Khloé Kardashian wants some answers.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé grills Kourtney Kardashian about her love life during a night in with Kim Kardashian West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have a question for you," Khloé, 36, says to Kourtney, 41. "Are you dating anyone?"

"No, who would I be dating?" Kourtney responds.

But Khloé's line of questioning is only getting started. When she asks her sister if she wants to "date anyone," Kourtney says she's perfectly content being single.

"I don't, I really don't," she says, before joking that "hundreds" of people message her on social media.

Khloé decides to dig a little deeper, asking if Kourtney is still in contact with an unnamed ex.

"No, never," says Kourtney.

Khloé Grills Kourtney on Her Love Life Image zoom Credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?" Khloé presses.

"Yeah," Kourtney admits, adding, "He'll text me every once in a while."

And while Khloé is genuinely curious about her sister's love life, she also confesses she's mainly digging for information as a way to "distract" Kim, 40.

"It's our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me, you know, going after Kourtney's sex life a little bit, she's going to have to take one for the team," she says. "Kim lives for the gossip and we're here to make Kim happy."

While the sisters don't reveal the name of Kourtney's ex in question, her last public relationship was with model Younes Bendjima. The two dated for over a year before calling it quits in August 2018. They briefly reunited in 2019 but ultimately went their separate ways again.

"I'm feeling really content with my own way of life," Kourtney says in the clip.

As fans know, she's currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Last month, the two confirmed their romance on social media, when they posted matching photos of themselves holding hands.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Image zoom Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: GETTY IMAGES (2)

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," a source recently told PEOPLE of the musician. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kourtney and ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker, meanwhile, shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.