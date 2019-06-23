Khloé Kardashian Has Girls' Night Out with BFFs Ahead of KUWTK Cheating Scandal Episode

Khloé Kardashian is spending time with her best pals ahead of Sunday’s emotional episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Good American designer, 34, traveled with BFFs Malika Haaq and Khadijah Haqq McCray on Saturday to attend the grand opening of Mohegan Sun Novelle’s club in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Before hitting the red carpet, the trio teamed up to show off some of their best moves out in a series of saucy videos.

In the clips, which were shared by both Malika and Khadijah, the three pals can be seen strutting down what appears to be a hotel hallway while wearing coordinating all-black outfits. “Here we come…” Malika captioned her post, while her sister labeled the group “God’s Kreation.”

Although Kardashian’s sisters didn’t make the trip with her, both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West left sweet comments on the posts.

“I love you guys,” wrote Jenner, while Kardashian West added, “I can tell tonight is about to be 🔥🔥🔥.”

Late in the evening, the three women were also joined by Kardashian family pal Jonathan Cheban.

During the fun night out, Kardashian showed off her curves, opting to wear a black bra top with a matching sarong-style skirt and a pair of knee-high boots.

In a sweet show of support to her pal, Khadijah went on to share a clip of a light-up sign announcing Kardashian’s presence that made its way through the crowd.

The night out came just two days after Kardashian made a candid confession about the number of people in her life she can count on.

After sharing a photograph of herself and Haaq on Instagram, the mother of one responding to a social media user who wrote that the pair had “the only friendship we trust.”

“Same,” she replied in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

Earlier this week, an explosive KUWTK trailer showed the Good American designer being comforted by sisters Kylie and Kim after news of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal broke.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of — look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” Kardashian says of Thompson, 28, who was allegedly unfaithful just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

“I knew who he was,” she continued. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that although Woods remains largely estranged from the family, she’s still “friendly” with Jenner.

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source, adding that the Kardashian “never wants to see Jordyn again.”