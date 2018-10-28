Khloé Kardashian Gets Sweet Surprise from Tristan Thompson After Coming Home: 'Thank You Baby'

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder.

Although Tristan Thompson may be miles away in Cleveland, Ohio, the NBA player sent girlfriend Khloé Kardashian a gift after her epic family to Bali.

In an image shared on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram Story on Saturday, her Calabasas, California, living room was filled with silver balloons spelling out the words “welcome home.”

“Thank you baby,” Kardashian, 34, wrote alongside the image, adding a heart sticker.

On Saturday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Indiana Pacers during a home game, making it their sixth straight defeat since the season began this year. The team has yet to win a single game.

Tristan Thompson Tony Dejak/AP

Since returning home from Bali, Kardashian has posted numerous social media messages about how much she’s changed over the past few of months.

Reflecting on how she’s learned to be “thankful for every moment I have,” the Good American co-founder revealed that until recently, was wasn’t “present enough to truly reflect on the beauty of it all.”

“I was simply going through the motions of life!” she wrote on Twitter, adding that she felt “thankful that I’m in a place where I truly appreciate every experience. Good, bad or indifferent.”

Cryptically referring to her own “pain/struggles,” she wrote that in order to make it through to the other side, you have to “be patient, tough and have faith.”

“Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. Cuz, 1day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuilt yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being,” she added.

“I hated the way I used to react to people or how I would speak to some. I’m still and forever a work in progress. That excites me!! Never am I working towards perfection because what is perfection anyways? Simply aiming to be better, With every stage of my life,” she continued, adding in a separate tweet that “I am not the woman I was 5 months ago, 5 years ago etc… thank God for that!”

The mother of one later posted another cryptic message on her Instagram about how important it is to stop overthinking and just trust your gut.

“Please stop overthinking life like you have to have an answer to every feeling or situation. That’s not how life works,” the message began. “We figure it all out by just living, by f— up, by missing an opportunity, by seeking advice and not taking it. We learn what’s important and what isn’t.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Sometimes we have no f— idea what to do and it’s scary but it’s okay,” the message continued. “Always trust your gut and know that everything will work out exactly the way it is supposed to be. It always does. Relax, we were never in control anyway.

Since news of Thompson’s cheating scandal broke in April, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, now 6 months old, the pair has been attempting to work at repairing their fractured relationship, sources have told PEOPLE.

But Kardashian’s decision to put her move back to Cleveland from L.A. — where she and Thompson, along with True, spent the summer with her famous family — has audiences wondering about their future together.

This week, Kris Jenner refused to reveal anything about her daughter’s living plans.

Asked by Ellen DeGeneres on Friday whether Khloé would be making the move, Jenner, 62, simply replied, “Maybe!”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty

Still, the pair has recently shown that despite their past troubles, they only have eyes for each other.

Earlier this week, after revealing that she and her BFF Malika Haqq have a “secret project” in the works, Khloé teased the collaboration by sharing a sexy Instagram photo of herself wearing a hot pink bodysuit and matching long-sleeve cover-up.

Among the outpour of positive and sizzling comments was 27-year-old Thompson’s, who left three heart eye emojis.

In response, Kardashian left a comment directed at Thompson: two heart eye emojis.