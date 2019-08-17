Khloé Kardashian's Ex French Montana Reflects on Their 'Real Dope' Romance: 'The Love Was Real'

French Montana says he and ex Khloé Kardashian “are always going to be friends.”

The rapper, 34, opened up about his past romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, in an interview with Haute Living. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship — there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he revealed to the outlet.

The star went on to share that the “love” he shared with Khloé “was real.”

“When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that,” he said. “Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

The rapper recently made an appearance at Khloé’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party.

Their April reunion sparked rumors that the pair may have rekindled their relationship, but a source previously told PEOPLE “they are not dating.”

“She is friendly with French, but they are not dating,” the source said.

Khloé and French parted ways in 2014 after a little under a year together.

Image zoom French Montana and Khloé Kardashian Splash News

These days, Khloé is focusing all of her energy into her 16-month-old baby daughter True.

Khloé split with True’s dad, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson earlier this year following his alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

“Khloé is doing great. She is happy and in a great place. She seems relieved that the whole Tristan and Jordyn drama has calmed down,” a source told PEOPLE about the alleged tryst between Thompson and Woods in February.

The source added: “Khloé is taking care of herself and focusing on being the best mom possible to True.”

And while the Good American founder isn’t yet ready to put herself back out on the dating scene, she has been contemplating the idea.

“She is playing with the idea of dating, but hasn’t gone on a date yet,” said the source.

Kardashian is being cautious about opening up her heart to someone new.

“She knows she deserves a great guy, but is worried that she will be burned again,” the source said about Khloé, who was cheated on by ex-husband Lamar Odom and Thompson.

“It will take someone very special for Khloé to accept a date,” added the source.