Khloé Kardashian Says She Forgives Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson: 'Hate Is Heavy'

Khloé Kardashian harbors no ill feelings toward Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods following their cheating scandal earlier this year.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 35, spoke out on the status of her relationship with both Thompson, 28, and Woods, 22, on her Instagram Stories after she was criticized for her friendly treatment toward the NBA baller on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A number of fans also slammed the reality star for not appearing to show Woods the same kindness.

“I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there,” Kardashian began.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end,” she continued.

Kardashian went on to explain that she’s allowed to “forgive,” saying “I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative.”

“Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness,” Kardashian wrote. “I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I’m also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn’t mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian continued saying she wishes for people to be “kinder in this world” and to be sympathetic that everyone makes “mistakes.”

“If we are blessed enough, we get to grow to be incredibly kind and beautiful people. I wish that for everybody in the world. I want peace and happiness for ALL! I’ve given it to God,” Kardashian continued.

She concluded her message by explaining that she’s spent a lot of time this past year “working on me from the inside out.”

“I crave peace and happiness in this year and forever after,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian followed up with an additional message, sharing that her post about forgiveness is not just meant for Thompson, but also Woods.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?'” Kardashian wrote.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Jamie McCarthy/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

“That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

“This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me,” Kardashian continued, adding, “I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

Kardashian shared that despite her tumultuous year, “My life won’t be consumed with hate.”

“I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Everyday I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days but my good days are so much better than my bad ones. We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around,” she shared.

Kardashian’s messages on forgiveness come after she seemingly struck a nerve with fans after she revealed mix feelings for Thompson after he surprised her with several lavish gifts for her 35 birthday on Sunday’s episode.

Ahead of her birthday, Kardashian admitted on the episode that Thompson had expressed his desire to get back together. (The former couple split earlier this year after he kissed family friend Woods.)

Image zoom Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson Tristan Thompson/instagram

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” she said. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Conflicted’ as Tristan Thompson Gives Her a Diamond ‘Promise Ring’ on KUWTK

But that hasn’t stopped Thompson from trying to win her back. During a press trip to Connecticut, Kardashian discovered a surprise diamond necklace from her ex.

Clearly confused by receiving such an extravagant gift, the reality stars struggled with whether she should keep the necklace.

“I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations,” she said after calling Thompson to thank him. “If I keep something is that misleading? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn’t mean a necklace is going to fix everything.”

Little did Kardashian know, that wasn’t the only surprise Thompson had planned. He also gifted her a diamond ring — which only confused her even more.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian Cindy Ord/Getty

“[Tristan] gives me a card and he goes ‘and I hope you accept this ring,'” she recalled to Scott Disick. “And I go ‘Nope! No!'”

“It looks fully like an engagement [ring],” says Disick, 36, examining the rock.

Thompson told Khloé it was a “promise ring.”

“I was like, ‘I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it'” she continued. “‘This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.'”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Isn’t Letting Ex Tristan Thompson ‘Back in Romantically,’ Says Source

During a confessional interview, Khloé continued to insist that despite the gifts, there is still “nothing romantic” going on between her and Thompson.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend Woods in February. She has since said she’s forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter.