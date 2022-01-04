Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols earlier this year, while he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Is Focusing on 'Her Own Happiness' amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama: Source

Khloé Kardashian is focusing on herself in 2022.

One day after her ex Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, is moving on from the drama.

"She wants the new year to be different," the source says. "She wants to focus on her own happiness."

"But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready," the source continues. "It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."

Kardashian and Thompson share 3½-year-old daughter True. He also has a 5-year-old son, Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

On Monday, Thompson, 30, posted a message on his Instagram Story confirming that he is the father of Nichols' son, born Dec. 1, after previously disputing the child's paternity.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," the NBA player wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

On a second Instagram Story slide, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Kardashian and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently in June.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the Good American mogul is "moving on" from the athlete and focusing on co-parenting True.