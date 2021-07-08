"She and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé Kardashian

In the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is focusing on the positive as the exes continue to co-parent.

"Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson.

"She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," says the source.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the Good American co-founder, 37, and Boston Celtics player, 30, had called it quits once again.

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the split, the pair parted ways a few weeks prior, after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.)

The news of the breakup also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles in June.

Though the exes are no longer together, Thompson is continuing to pursue Kardashian with the hopes that they will reconcile.

"Tristan's still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed," a second source tells PEOPLE about the NBA player.

"She's unfortunately someone who wants to always try and see the best in him," adds the second source.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was first revealed to the public in September 2016, and Thompson made his debut on KUWTK when season 13 premiered in March 2017. Six months later, PEOPLE confirmed the two were expecting a child together, daughter True, who was born in April 2018. (Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.

During part two of the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April and aired in June, Kardashian spoke at length about their reconciled relationship and Thompson's cheating scandals.