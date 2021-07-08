Khloé Kardashian Is 'Focused on a Healthy Family' for True After Tristan Thompson Split: Source
"She and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé Kardashian
In the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is focusing on the positive as the exes continue to co-parent.
"Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson.
"She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," says the source.
Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the Good American co-founder, 37, and Boston Celtics player, 30, had called it quits once again.
According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the split, the pair parted ways a few weeks prior, after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.)
The news of the breakup also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles in June.
Though the exes are no longer together, Thompson is continuing to pursue Kardashian with the hopes that they will reconcile.
"Tristan's still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed," a second source tells PEOPLE about the NBA player.
"She's unfortunately someone who wants to always try and see the best in him," adds the second source.
Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was first revealed to the public in September 2016, and Thompson made his debut on KUWTK when season 13 premiered in March 2017. Six months later, PEOPLE confirmed the two were expecting a child together, daughter True, who was born in April 2018. (Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She Had the 'Most Amazing' Birthday Celebration with Daughter and Family
They've weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye, starting in 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth, when news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy. They spent the summer rebuilding their relationship, but in February 2019, they split again after reports surfaced that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)
In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.
During part two of the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April and aired in June, Kardashian spoke at length about their reconciled relationship and Thompson's cheating scandals.
"I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else," she said. "I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't serious."
