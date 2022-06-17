Khloé Kardashian Says Finale Revealing Tristan Thompson Cheated Was 'Definitely a Tough Episode'

“Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them,” The Kardashians star wrote in a heartfelt post

Khloé Kardashian has moved onward and upward.

After The Kardashians finale hit Hulu Thursday, the 37-year-old reality star took to Twitter to address the episode that showed Tristan Thompson had cheated on her once again.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we'll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply," Khloé wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In a second message, she continued, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

A source tells PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder has come a long way since December 2021, when she learned that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer from Texas.

"Khloe is doing well. She enjoys her new house. She has fun with True. She is busy working," the source says of what she's been up to. "She was beyond shocked and upset in December when she found out that Tristan again lied to her. She was having a hard time with it. It was right before the holidays, and it threw her off."

Pushing past the heartbreak, the insider says Khloé hasn't let it get her down.

"Just like in the past when Tristan mistreated her, she bounced back quickly. She tries to focus on the good things in her life. And there are so many," they add. "She is dating, but she is not in a relationship."

During Thursday's season finale, Khloé finally learned the truth about the 31-year-old NBA player's paternity scandal after sister Kim Kardashian uncovered his legal papers.

Tristan was still with Khloé at the time he cheated with Nichols; Tristan and Khloé have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and share daughter True, 4.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world," Khloé told the cameras in a confessional. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even gonna be a f---ing heads up before the rest of the world? It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed."

"I'm replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date… all of that was a lie," she continued. "I feel just not really in my own body, these things are just happening and I'm going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you do kinda become immune to them, which is really sad."

Khloé also noted that she intends on keeping things as normal as possible for their daughter.

"True FaceTimes him every night. I don't speak, he talks to True," she explained. "And True will never know anything's wrong in my book, ever. I've done this before. I know how to do it."