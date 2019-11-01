Khloé Kardashian Says She Felt 'Really Lucky' to Be Invited to Longtime Fan's Prom on KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian made one lucky fan’s dreams come true when she agreed to be his date to prom.

A sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians took viewers inside Kardashian’s decision to attend the high school event with one of her biggest fans, a student named Narbeh who runs an Instagram account dedicated to her famous family.

Seeking advice from momager Kris Jenner, Kardashian admits she’s not sure what to expect, considering it would be her first prom.

“So what do I do? I mean, I have no idea what happens at prom,” she says. “Do I get a limo?”

“You have to have a limo! It’s prom,” says Jenner, 63. “How old is he? Can you get champagne?”

“No! A prom is in high school,” Kardashian replies. “High school is under 21.”

“Well, you’re 34,” Jenner reminds her daughter. “You can go to prom. And you can drink!”

In an interview with producers, Kardashian shares the backstory to her relationship with Narbeh, who runs the account @narbehkardash, boasting 286,000 followers.

“I’ve never been to prom before, but I have always wondered what prom is like. And over the years, I’ve developed a relationship with Narbeh and Narbeh has been a Kardashian supporter forever and ever,” she explains. “He’s Armenian, so we share that connection.”

“One day he DMed me and asked if I would go to prom with him,” she continues. “I felt it was a really special request, and I’ve never been to prom, so I felt really lucky that I was invited.”

The prom took place in June and was held at Castaway restaurant in Burbank, California, according to TMZ, which also reported that Narbeh and his peers were from Herbert Hoover High School.

My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date??? pic.twitter.com/LohG4cXKU2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2019

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom… so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon,” Narbeh captioned a collage of photos with Kardashian at the time.

Kardashian also shared photos of the event, tweeting, “My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash!!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???”

