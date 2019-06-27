Khloé Kardashian 'Feels Bad' After Blaming Jordyn Woods for Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian lashed out at Jordyn Woods on Twitter after she admitted to hooking up with Tristan Thompson — but according to her, it was a knee-jerk reaction.

A sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the second half of a two-part finale, reveals how Khloé, 35, reacted to the backlash she faced for her tweets as sister Kim Kardashian West tries to comfort her.

“Here’s the thing — I think that we’ve always taken the high road and I know you have this aggression towards so many people that you trusted that were in your life for years at a time,” says Kim, 38. “And it was the most f—ed up situation. It should have never happened that way. But I think you just had had it on everyone taking advantage of you.”

“And I feel like being in Palm Springs, and us getting you all worked up, just seeing all these different perspectives, I guess you have to go through the motions,” she adds. “It just sucks that it’s so public, to go through it like that. And then it’ll cause you to tweet and then you’re like, ‘S—, that’s not what I should have done.’ “

“Yeah. And I realize that the world took that so literally,” says Khloé. “I would never blame solely one person for that, there’s a multitude of things. Even though Jordyn played a part, I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. Because that’s not the truth, and I only like to speak my truth.”

In a confessional, Khloé breaks down over the situation.

“Emotionally, you have to be really, really strong for this environment that we created,” she says, choking up. “And I know as much as these people hurt us, I also know that if this can make them better, and if I can be that person — I know I’m strong enough to do that.”

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” she continues. “Because no one understands how I’m not just a TV show. This is my life and it breaks my soul and it’s happened so many times.”

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 21, shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Khloé initially slammed Woods on Twitter after the interview, blaming her for breaking up her family, but softened her tone a day later.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.” (Thompson first allegedly cheated just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.)

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” Khloé continued. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Part two of the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!