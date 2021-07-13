"Her family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé," a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian's Family Wants Her to 'Move On with Someone Who Treats Her Better,' Says Source

Khloé Kardashian has a lot to consider about her relationship with Tristan Thompson following their recent split.

Weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had called it quits again, a Kardashian source says the Good American designer, 37, would like to be with with the 30-year-old Boston Celtics player — with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True — though her family would prefer she "move on with someone who treats her better."

"They have a complicated relationship. Khloé would love for them to be together," the insider tells PEOPLE. "She wants to have a romantic relationship with Tristan and not only be co-parents."

While Kardashian is "flattered" by the recent attention from Thompson, who left several flirtatious comments on her Instagram last week, the source adds that "it's also very confusing for her."

"And this is why she keeps going back to him. Tristan has a way to make her feel the most special. She loves that feeling," the insider says of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. "Whenever they are broken up, it's been very hard for Khloe to move on. She has yet to date someone else."

"Her family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé," the source adds. "They would love for her to move on with someone who treats her better. They also understand why it's so hard for her."

Kardashian and Thompson have weathered their fair share of drama since their relationship was made public in September 2016. PEOPLE confirmed that they were expecting True the following year, but just days before Kardashian gave birth in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

The pair later reconciled in summer 2020 after spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic. PEOPLE confirmed this June that Kardashian and Thompson split again amid more rumors about the NBA star's alleged infidelity.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian remains "very loyal" to Thompson despite their latest breakup.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," the insider said. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."