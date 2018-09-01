Khloé Kardashian Holds Baby True During 'Family Vacay' with Tristan Thompson and Kris Jenner

It’s family vacation time!

While snuggled up beside her daughter True on a private plane, Khloé Kardashian shared on Saturday that she was embarking on a family trip with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, her mother Kris Jenner and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 34-year-old Good American co-founder and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video on her Instagram Story of the happy bunch spending time together as they kicked off their latest adventure.

“Family vacay,” Thompson called out during the clip.

“Hi everyone,” the mother of one added, as she showed off her mother hanging out on the opposite end of the plane.

An hour later, she shared another adorable video of her 4-month-old daughter — as well as her boyfriend — getting a little shut eye before the plane landed.

While baby True slept in her mother’s arms, Thompson, 27, was curled up in his own seat nearby.

Kardashian teased the upcoming vacation on Friday, sharing multiple videos from a wild night she spent with her mother earlier this year.

“I can’t wait to spend the weekend with you @krisjenner,” she wrote alongside one of the clips.

It is not immediately clear whether any other members of the famous family will be joining the Revenge Body host and her mother. On Saturday morning, Kim Kardashian West shared multiple videos of her daily workout.

Since returning to Los Angeles this summer following the birth of their daughter, Kardashian and Thompson have seemed inseparable, frequently spending time together as a family of three while still finding time to step out as a couple.

Last month, Kardashian and Thompson event went on a romantic vacation in Mexico — where the couple were also joined by Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons.

Although Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was rocked after news of a cheating scandal broke just two days before the birth of their daughter, a source recently told PEOPLE that the couple are in a good place right now.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” said the source after the couple returned from Mexico. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.”

“She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” the source explained, adding, “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”