Khloé Kardashian's 'Family Is Still Very Unhappy' with Tristan Thompson After Scandal: Source

Although Khloé Kardashian‘s family is displeased with Tristan Thompson in the wake of his cheating scandal, they continue to support the new mom as she prepares to return to her hometown of Los Angeles for the summer.

“Tristan will be in L.A. as well. Khloé’s family is still very unhappy with Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian, 33, who welcomed daughter True Thompson with the NBA star in April, days after allegations surfaced that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

“It will be interesting to see how they will treat him. Although Khloé defends him and her reasons to stay with him, her family feels she deserves much better,” the source adds.

“Tristan is nervous about the family,” an insider shares. “He knows they’re mad at him and he’s definitely going to work to get back on their good side.”

While the family is wary of Thompson following his alleged infidelity, they are looking forward to the new mom being back in Calabasas, California, where they live.

“Everyone is trying to focus on Khloé being happy, though. And everyone is happy that she will be back in L.A. soon,” the source says about Kardashian, who has been living in Cleveland, Ohio, where NBA star Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. “They will all have a big celebration together.”

According to the source, Kardashian is looking forward to returning to L.A. — and for her baby girl to bond with her cousins.

“The plan for Khloé was always to travel with the baby back and forth between Cleveland and LA. This is why she decorated two nurseries. The nursery in L.A. is ready for her return,” the source says.

“Khloé can’t wait to get back to L.A. She will spend a lot of time in L.A. this summer. She is very excited. She misses her family and the every day activities they usually do together. She wants to be around her cousins as well,” the source adds.

Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth to the her daughter on April 12, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian had no plans to move back to her hometown.

“She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” the insider said.

Other sources had also previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the insider said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”