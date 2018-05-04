As Khloé Kardashian continues to remain in Cleveland amid allegations that Tristan Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy with newborn daughter True, she has the unwavering support of her loved ones, who are thousands of miles away in Calabasas.

“Khloé’s sisters and [momager] Kris are still furious, but things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him,” a source tells PEOPLE of the current state of the relationships between the KarJenners and the NBA star.

“Khloé is focusing on the positives. She loves being a new mom. She’s raising a beautiful baby girl and focusing on keeping both True and herself healthy, mentally and physically,” the source adds.

Despite Khloé’s initial plan to return to Los Angeles after giving birth on April 12, an insider previously told PEOPLE that the mother of one has no plans to move back to be closer to sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” the insider said.

Kim recently addressed the scandal during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, though Khloé, who has turned off comments on all Instagram photos of herself and Thompson, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

“Poor Khloé. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up,” the KKW Beauty mogul said.

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Meanwhile, Thompson has not been in Cleveland with Khloé due to the NBA playoffs.

The father of two — he is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship — continues to be in his hometown of Toronto with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they take on the Raptors in game two of the conference semifinals.

While her sisters remain “furious,” Khloé’s brother-in-law Kanye West previously expressed a bit of support when he tweeted last week that he was watching Thompson’s game, though the athlete did not come off the bench.