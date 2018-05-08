Khloé Kardashian's Family Is Still 'Furious' with Tristan Thompson as Couple Reconciles

Khloé Kardashian wants to put Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal behind her — but can her family?

A source recently told PEOPLE that while Khloé’s sisters and mom Kris Jenner are certainly not pleased with Thompson, they support the new mom’s decision no matter what.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source said. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

Meanwhile, all signs are pointing to a reconciliation between Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 27. Last Friday, the couple was spotted out for lunch in Cleveland — marking the first time they’ve been seen together since allegations surfaced that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. The following night, Khloé cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

Another insider recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player is back at the Cleveland house with Khloé and their 26-day-old daughter True Thompson. (In the days immediately following True’s birth, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

“Khloé seems happy,” said the insider. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source added. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

A third source also said the new mom is focused on her baby girl.

“Khloé seems status quo — focused on being a mom,” the source said. “She’s getting pretty fed up with the ‘noise’ about Tristan, and no matter what people say she will make her own decisions.”

“She’s never really put much weight on what others think and is treating this situation no differently,” the source added. “She’ll do what’s right for her and for her baby.”

Thus far, mom Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West are the only ones to have addressed the scandal.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Jenner, 62, said the family sprung “into action with love” after photos and videos of Thompson with other women surfaced online.

“We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, because that’s what we know to do,” she said. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Appearing on the same talk show, Kim, 37, admitted the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

But for the sake of her newborn niece, Kim vowed to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”