Khloé Kardashian's Family Has Been 'Civil' to Tristan Thompson: They 'Respect Her Decision'

Khloé Kardashian has put Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal behind her — and her family is working toward forgiveness, too.

The couple recently returned to Khloé’s hometown of Los Angeles for the first time since welcoming their first child together, daughter True, on April 12, just two days after allegations surfaced that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. (Sources have told PEOPLE they’ll spend the summer in L.A. and will return to Cleveland when Thompson’s basketball season starts up again.)

Though Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson, 27, after the scandal didn’t go over well with her famous family, a source tells PEOPLE they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source says. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

According to the source, “everything seems really great with Khloé and Tristan.”

“They act the same way they did on their last trip to L.A. before True was born,” the source says. “They both seem happy about being there.”

The source says the couple and their 2-month-old daughter have been spending time with Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner, who is “so excited” about her new granddaughter being on the family’s home turf for the first time.

Thompson and Khloé, 33, have yet to publicly address the cheating allegations — but Jenner and Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West have.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Jenner, 62, said the family sprung “into action with love” after photos and videos of Thompson with other women surfaced online.

“We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, because that’s what we know to do,” she said. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Appearing on the same talk show, Kim, 37, admitted the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

But for the sake of her newborn niece, Kim vowed to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, an insider recently told PEOPLE that Khloé “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the insider. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”