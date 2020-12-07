"It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," said Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian confirmed that Christmas Eve will look a lot different for her family this year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose family is famous for hosting their annual Dec. 24 party — with celebs like Drake, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez among those who have attended — told a fan on Twitter that there would be no star-studded gathering in Calabasas, California, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@khloekardashian okay Khloé u doing the annual Kardashian’s Christmas party this year," the fan asked on Sunday, to which Khloé, 36, responded: "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Also on Sunday, Khloé told another fan that the family will not be taking their annual Christmas card photo either. "We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over," she tweeted.

For Southern California, where the Kardashian-Jenner family largely resides, a new 'Safer at Home' order was implemented just before midnight Sunday. The order, which stays in effect at least three weeks, states that "all public and private gatherings of any number of people from more than one household are prohibited." The rules were applied when available hospital capacity in the area's intensive care units fell below 15 percent.

A source tells PEOPLE the Kardashian-Jenner family, who wanted to keep up their tradition but realized it just wasn't a safe option this year, will potentially have a smaller get together with only family.

As seen in the most recent 19th season of KUWTK, which documented the family's life in lockdown, the Good American mogul tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, along with brother-in-law Kanye West.

In November, Khloé told a Twitter user that she still hoped to attend the Christmas Eve party with precautions. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest," the mom of one tweeted.

Momager Kris Jenner started the Christmas Eve party tradition back in the '70s but in 2018, daughter Kim Kardashian West took over the hosting duties and had elaborate winter wonderland decorations at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

At the time, an event expert estimated that Kim's celebration — which included an art installation of Whoville trees, a light tunnel, a party tent that looked like a snow-capped mountain, and a ski slope created just for the occasion — likely cost the Wests around $1.3 million for one night of merry-making.

And in 2019, Kourtney Kardashian planned the Christmas Eve bash at her home. Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, told PEOPLE that she estimated the costs of all Kourtney’s party essentials — including a veritable valley of poinsettias and a mini hot chocolate bar inside a chalet — to be over $436,000.