Khloé Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Reveals That He's 'Decided to Move' to China — Find Out Why

Lamar Odom is saying goodbye to the United States — and hello to China!

The former NBA basketball player and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that he has “decided to move to Shenzhen, China” — a decision he feels “so happy” about.

“Happy & Proud to announce that I have signed a global management contract with my new @ninetyplusofficial family and decided to move to Shenzhen, China,” he began the now-removed post, captured by The Shade Room.

He continued, “This month, I have spend a few weeks in Shenzhen (China) signing new deals and I feel so overwhelmed and blessed with my new Chinese business partners and management @mr2rchiang @iamzoul.”

“It’s a huge step for me and I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so HUGE in basketball. I am grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs,” said Odom. “I have so much love for you all and I will be sharing some exciting stuff about my new journey with you here. Much love and respect,” Odom, 38, added with a red heart, praying hands and China flag emoji.

According to the 90 Plus Group website, the company aims “to create new intellectual property, new content, and new branding. Our biggest strength, and the core value that we were founded on, is to focus on the creation of content and intellectual property for branding purposes”; its partners include Akon and Teddy Riley.

The past decade has been filled with highs and lows for Odom, who has battled substance abuse.

In December 2016 — more than a year after his near-fatal overdose and the same month his divorce from Kardashian was finalized — Odom checked into rehab with a plan to stay in the substance abuse program for 30 days.

“He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better,” a source told PEOPLE. “His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”

After completing his 30-day rehab stint in January, Odom was getting back into the swing of things, including focusing on his physical fitness. (He shared a pic to Instagram of himself working out with a personal trainer.)

As for the lesson he’s learned since finishing the program, the athlete revealed in an interview with The Doctors that “the most important thing I took away from [rehab] is that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for being.”

Nearly a year after checking into rehab, Odom collapsed at a nightclub in Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2017. Video footage captured by TMZ shows three men helping the former NBA player to his feet as partygoers looked on at the popular Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

“Lamar is doing well,” a rep for Odom told PEOPLE. “He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.”

Page Six first reported the news.