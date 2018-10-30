Khloé Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Talk’ About Tristan Thompson — But That Doesn't Mean It's Over

Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting any relationship drama bring her down.

As Kardashian’s future with boyfriend Tristan Thompson remains unclear, a source tells PEOPLE the reality star doesn’t seem bothered by the uncertainty.

“Who knows what will happen with Khloé and Tristan, but Khloé still seems very happy and positive about the future,” the source says. “She doesn’t talk very much about Tristan, but she also isn’t saying that they split.”

Since news of his cheating scandal broke in April — just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, now 6 months old — they’ve been working at repairing their fractured relationship.

But after spending the summer together in Los Angeles, the reality star decided to put her move back to Cleveland with Thompson on hold.

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She very much seems over Tristan.”

Regardless of whether or not Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship stands the test of time, her priority will forever be raising her daughter. The new mom recently returned from a family trip to Bali, where she spent time with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

“After Bali, Khloe returned to LA with baby True,” the first source says. “She had the best trip. It was so fun for her to travel with her sisters and all the kids.”