Khloé Kardashian Turns Off Comments on Tristan Thompson Instagram Pics Amid Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t need anyone flooding her feed with negativity.

The new mom recently turned off comments on essentially all Instagram photos of herself with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, presumably due to the influx of fans weighing in on their relationship after allegations surfaced that the NBA star cheated on Khloé throughout her pregnancy. (UsWeekly was the first to report the news of the disabled comments.)

Khloé, 33, and the rest of her famous family still follow Thompson, 27 — except for sister Kim Kardashian West, who recently unfollowed him. Thompson unfollowed her, too.

Thompson, however, hasn’t disabled comments on his account — despite the fact that fans initially trolled him with hundreds of thousands of savage comments beginning with the phrase “I hope.” (“I hope Netflix never loads for you,” “I hope you step on a LEGO,” etc.)

Khloé and the couple’s daughter True Thompson are currently in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth on April 12, a source told PEOPLE this week that Khloé has no plans no plans to move back to her hometown on the West Coast.

“She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” the source said.

Though Khloé has yet to publicly comment on her boyfriend’s cheating scandal, Kim addressed the news during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

But for the sake of her 20-day-old niece, Kim said she is doing her best to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”