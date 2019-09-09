Khloé Kardashian Is 'Much Happier' and 'Determined to Move on' Without Tristan Thompson: Source

Khloé Kardashian is ready to put her romantic relationship with Tristan Thompson behind her.

On Sunday’s season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Good American designer said that the basketball player had sent her “countless amounts of flowers, calls, texts” — and even tried to kiss her — after their breakup.

But a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 35, hasn’t wavered since splitting from the basketball player earlier this year over his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend.

“Khloé has showed over and over again how strong she is and how she is determined to move on without Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan still tries to manipulate her, but Khloé sticks with her gut feeling that he will never change and just can’t be trusted.”

Adds the source, “She’s much happier since she doesn’t have to worry about what he’s up to.”

Still, the exes have remained cordial as they work together to raise their 16-month-old daughter True. According to the insider, Thompson, 28, flies to Los Angeles from Cleveland to visit her.

“They are doing well co-parenting True,” the source says. “Tristan spends time in L.A. so he can see her.”

Kardashian herself recently said that she just wants to put the cheating scandal behind her.

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” she said on Ryan Seacrest‘s radio show Friday. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

“I know everybody makes mistakes,” she added. “I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Thompson also wants everyone to get along.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” said the source. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”

“After everything they’ve been through, things have finally gotten to a calmer place,” added the source.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!