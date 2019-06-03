Khloé Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson's Blurred Face on KUWTK: 'Not Hiding His Identity'

Khloé Kardashian got candid about her relationship with Tristan Thompson on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — but the basketball player himself was noticeably absent.

There was no official E! footage of the basketball player included in the one-hour episode. His only appearance was via footage captured by Kardashian, but it was specifically blurred to conceal his face as he played with the couple’s infant daughter, True. His face was also blurred out of framed photos.

When a fan asked why on Twitter, Kardashian, 34, said she had no idea and promised to look into it.

“Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know,” she wrote. “Well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out.”

Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out https://t.co/A4ZlBI3Jwx — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

In response to another fan who speculated that it was a deliberate move, Kardashian explained that Thompson may not have signed the necessary paperwork to appear on the show.

“We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images,” she tweeted. “Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK.”

We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK https://t.co/yvJLlrTl2J — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

A rep for E! declined to comment.

The episode chronicled the aftermath of Thompson’s first cheating scandal, which broke just two days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter last year.

At the time, the NBA star was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, and TMZ also published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson, 28, has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

She initially forgave him and they got back together, with Kardashian regularly flying back to Cleveland to spend time with him. On Sunday’s episode, she invited her longtime best friend Malika Haqq to join her and baby True on one of their visits.

On the trip, Kardashian confessed to Haqq that it had been “really hard to regain trust,” and as a result, the relationship was still “a work in progress.”

“I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she explained. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

“Are you still in love?” Haqq asked.

“I am in love,” Kardashian said. “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong.”

“Don’t you want that change?” said Haqq.

“Totally. But I’m not going to force that,” Kardashian said. “He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know: ‘Your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?’ “

“I appreciate the efforts he has put in and he does self-help and therapy an whatever he does for himself, I really am grateful for that,” she continued. “And he knows I’m still trying. I don’t have to come here. That’s a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to come back and forth. If I didn’t feel anything, I wouldn’t be here. But I still have to get to the next phase and then we’ll get there.’ “

“I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Don’t sit in your sorrow,” she added. “It is what it is, so let’s just face the facts and move on.”

The couple has since split for good after Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February.

After the episode aired, Kardashian shared a few pointed quotes on her Instagram Story, seemingly referencing the painful split.

“It’s not the breakup that hurts the most. It’s the post trauma that follows it,” reads one quote. “It is waking up and checking your phone for the messages that aren’t there. It’s like starting your life over again and you have no idea where to begin.”

“If you ever get a chance to treat them the way they treated you, I hope you choose to walk away,” reads another.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian still wants Thompson to have a relationship with their daughter.

“Khloé has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life,” said the source. “He is her father and Khloé is much bigger than that.”

“They communicate about True, of course, but they aren’t getting back together,” the source added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!