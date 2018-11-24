Khloé Kardashian Defends Decision to Spend Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian may have missed the KarJenner family Thanksgiving, spending the holiday in Cleveland with her man, Tristan Thompson, and their 7-month-old daughter, baby True — but that doesn’t mean it was because of any turmoil between her and her sisters.

On Friday, the Good American founder addressed her absence from Thursday’s gathering in California, telling critics on Twitter who speculated about her whereabouts, “Y’all are reaching.”

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” she wrote. “My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol,” she added in another tweet.

Kardashian, 34, proudly showed off her holiday celebration on social media on Thursday, sharing a series of photos and videos of her Thanksgiving feast with Thompson, 27, at their home in Cleveland.

The NBA pro also posted a family shot. “I’m soo blessed,” he captioned the photo, which is the first he has posted on Instagram featuring the mom and dad with their baby. “Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian wanted her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving with her father. “Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall. Though it’s been over six months since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, the events are currently unfolding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Watching that situation with Thompson play out in the public eye hasn’t been easy, she said in last week’s episode.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice,” she said. “Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”

“He obviously f—ed up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she added. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’ “

While Kardashian continues to work through her emotions with Thompson, his relationship with her family is still frosty in the wake of his cheating scandal, according to a source. “Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” the insider recently told PEOPLE. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

On Friday, Khloé’s sister Kendall Jenner, 23, watched from the sidelines as Thompson and his Cavaliers teammates beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-112, at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania. The two shared a cute courtside moment at one point during the game, despite Thompson’s tense moment with 76ers player Ben Simmons, who has been romantically linked to Jenner. According to Cavaliers Nation, Simmons, 22, gave Thompson the middle finger as Thompson “proceeded to taunt” Simmons in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The day before, Jenner was with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family as they gathered at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Spring to celebrate Thanksgiving.

For her Instagram, Kendall recorded video of the clan grouping up for the camera, with Kris’ mother, MJ, alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West stood in the center with their three kids, North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 10 months. Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi rounded out the group.

Aside from eating their traditional Thanksgiving dinner, the rest of the family spent the holiday riding bikes and cooking together.