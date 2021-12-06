Khloé Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship: They're 'Very Much a Couple'

Khloé Kardashian responded to leaked pages of a since-scrapped magazine story that reportedly said Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not a couple

On Sunday, a TikTok user posted leaked images of Jenner, 24, and Scott from a recent magazine cover shoot, which had been scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are currently expecting their second child together.

Per the post, part of the story allegedly read, "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven't been for two years."

The TikTok itself was a response to a comment that said, "My friend worked this shoot and said they didn't talk to each other the whole time."

Kardashian, 37, commented below, according to the Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs.

"Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," her comment read.

Last month, 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured at the mass casualty event at NRG Park during Scott's Astroworld Festival. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against the 30-year-old rapper and concert organizers over the incident, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

On Nov. 17, Scott was named in a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died after cardiac arrest from being crushed in the crowd.

Following the event, Scott posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story on Nov. 6, saying he was "horrified" by what happened at his show and pledging to help the victims' families. "I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening," Scott said.

Jenner also posted a statement on her Instagram Story the next day, writing, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events."

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," Jenner concluded.

Prior to the tragedy, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott were "doing great" as they prepared to welcome their second child.