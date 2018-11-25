Khloé Kardashian Defends Kendall for Heckling Tristan Thompson: She 'Was Watching HER Man Play'

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight.

Although the drama surrounding her relationship with Tristan Thompson is continuing to unfold on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of one is standing by her man.

In addition to spending Thanksgiving in Cleveland with the NBA player and their daughter True, 7 months, Kardashian, 34, supported Thompson, 27, on Saturday as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Houston Rockets — a game the home team went on to win.

However, while the Good American co-founder continues to put her family first, one of her fans questioned her relationship with Thompson, and how she could seemingly be supporting her sisters dragging him while simultaneously being there for him herself.

“Im confused by @khloekardashian’s tweets,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “One minute she’s calling TT out, then she’s defending being in his life, then she’s laughing at her sisters heckling him. I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel.”

The message specifically referred to Kendall Jenner’s actions at a basketball game between Thompson’s team and Ben Simmons’ team on Friday, during which the 22-year-old model jokingly booed Thompson.

Addressing Thompson’s cheating scandal, Kardashian replied to the fan, writing, “What he did was f— up and disgusting.”

However, as the reality star pointed out, “What you’re watching is over seven months old” and since then the couple “have gone through countless hours of help.”

Kardashian also seemingly revealed that Jenner’s relationship with Simmons, to whom she was romantically linked over summer, is still very much on.

“My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team,” she added. “Why are you so confused?”

“Feel any way you want you to gorgeous lady,” she added in a separate tweet.

While supporting Thompson’s basketball game on Saturday, Kardashian shared a few clips from a spectacular halftime performance on her Instagram Story. In the clips, a man performed various stunts while balancing on a stack of very high chairs.

“Wow, talk about bravery,” she said from behind the camera during one video. “Holy crap. This is crazy.”

Tristan Thompson and Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon

Just one day earlier, Kardashian also found herself defending Thompson and her decision to spend Thanksgiving with him in Cleveland, instead of with the rest of her family in California.

Addressing her absence from Thursday’s gathering, Kardashian explained that contrary to speculation, her choice had nothing to do with drama between her and her sisters.

“Y’all are reaching now,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol,” she added in another tweet.

Documenting their first Thanksgiving with their daughter, both Kardashian and the NBA pro shared images from their Thanksgiving feast in Cleveland.

“I’m so blessed,” Thompson wrote alongside a family shot, which is the first he has posted on Instagram of himself, Kardashian and their daughter. “Happy thanksgiving form my family to yours.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian wanted her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving with her father. “Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

While Kardashian continues to work through her emotions with Thompson, his relationship with her family is still frosty in the wake of his cheating scandal, according to a source. “Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” the insider recently told PEOPLE. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”