Khloé Kardashian Returns Home with True After 'Early Christmas' with Tristan Thompson in Boston: Source
"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston," a source tells PEOPLE
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated Christmas early this year.
The Good American mogul, 36, and her 2½-year-old daughter True returned home to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, after spending over a week in Massachusetts with Thompson, a source tells PEOPLE.
“Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn’t all be together on Christmas Day,” says the source.
Thompson, who recently moved to Boston after signing a deal with the Boston Celtics, played a Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets this year, which the Nets won 123-95.
“Khloé and Tristan are good,” the source adds, going on to note that although Kardashian has recently been seen sporting a statement-making ring, the couple aren’t engaged. “He gifted her a diamond ring, but it’s not an engagement ring.”
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Hosts Small Gathering After Annual Christmas Party Was Canceled: ‘Just the Family’
On Christmas Eve, Kardashian highlighted a sweet holiday moment with her daughter.
"Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!🤍🎄" she wrote alongside photos of the pair spending time together at a Massachusetts farm.
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts About Happiness, Letting Go After Tristan Thompson's Boston News
Although the couple reunited earlier this year, they've had a rocky relationship due to Thompson’s past cheating scandals.
Thompson’s first cheating scandal broke just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018. The next year, Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and the NBA star were "giving their relationship another try." Another source added that "everything is great" between the two.
"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the insider said at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."
RELATED: Tristan Thompson Signs New Deal with Boston Celtics as Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian React
Earlier this month, however, Kardashian shared a series of cryptic messages amid Thompson’s move to Boston to play for the Celtics.
"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," Kardashian posted on her Instagram feed in late November, later adding several similar quotes to her Instagram Story.
Yet another post read, "Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge."
