Khloé Kardashian Returns Home with True After 'Early Christmas' with Tristan Thompson in Boston: Source

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated Christmas early this year.

The Good American mogul, 36, and her 2½-year-old daughter True returned home to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, after spending over a week in Massachusetts with Thompson, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn’t all be together on Christmas Day,” says the source.

Thompson, who recently moved to Boston after signing a deal with the Boston Celtics, played a Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets this year, which the Nets won 123-95.

“Khloé and Tristan are good,” the source adds, going on to note that although Kardashian has recently been seen sporting a statement-making ring, the couple aren’t engaged. “He gifted her a diamond ring, but it’s not an engagement ring.”

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian highlighted a sweet holiday moment with her daughter.

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!🤍🎄" she wrote alongside photos of the pair spending time together at a Massachusetts farm.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's daughter True | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Although the couple reunited earlier this year, they've had a rocky relationship due to Thompson’s past cheating scandals.

Thompson’s first cheating scandal broke just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018. The next year, Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and the NBA star were "giving their relationship another try." Another source added that "everything is great" between the two.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the insider said at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

Earlier this month, however, Kardashian shared a series of cryptic messages amid Thompson’s move to Boston to play for the Celtics.

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," Kardashian posted on her Instagram feed in late November, later adding several similar quotes to her Instagram Story.