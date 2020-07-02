Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes on Loyalty and Love amid Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

A source told PEOPLE this week that the pair are "giving their relationship another try"

Khloé Kardashian is "staying focused on what matters," including love, gratitude and healthy relationships.

On Wednesday evening, the reality star, 36, shared a series of cryptic quotes — including one about loyalty and another about love — after a source told PEOPLE earlier that day that she and ex Tristan Thompson are "giving their relationship another try."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Don't talk to me about loyalty, I'm still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name," one of the quotes shared to her Instagram Story read.

A follow-up post included a quote reading, "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you."

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Earlier in the day, the Good American founder posted several quotes about moving forward and embracing change. "Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part," one quote read.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian George Pimentel/Getty Images; Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Your level up is about improving. Its always you vs you, not you vs them," read another quote.

"I'm all about good vibes, big goals, amazing experiences, more happiness, more gratitude, more love, healthy relationships and staying focused on what matters," read a quote with a pink background.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé and Thompson's decision to rekindle their romance comes more than a year after they split following his cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods. Khloé and the basketball star called it quits after news broke that he hooked up with Woods.

It wasn't their first public scandal either — Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

But despite their fractured past, the pair has been focused on co-parenting the 2-year-old together and have drawn "closer" to one another in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an insider.

"The lockdown made them closer," the insider continued. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

"Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents," said the insider, and "they also really like each other."

This past weekend, the Revenge Body star rang in her 36th birthday and celebrated with the NBA player, True and her family, including siblings Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner.

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," a source told PEOPLE.

A second source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Thompson "acted like they were back together" at her birthday bash.

The "pink-themed" celebration was complete with plenty of picture-perfect desserts, balloons, candles and floral arrangements.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Ahead of her birthday festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute to Khloé on Instagram, posting an adorable picture of himself and the reality star with True. In the photo, the former couple smiles while lying on a trampoline together beside a giggling True.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

Thompson added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳."

While amicably co-parenting together, the pair has also discussed the possibility of having a second child together.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé underwent a successful egg retrieval and decided that her best chance of having a successful pregnancy in the future was to create a few embryos and leave other eggs frozen.

"I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and I," Khloé said during a confessional. "I really think I will feel a lot better knowing I have five embryos in the freezer and they are there if I want to use them."

And Tristan was completely on board with her decision. During a FaceTime call, he agreed to donate his sperm.