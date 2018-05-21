Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About Love and Truth After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Is Khloé Kardashian trying to tell us something?

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cryptic quote with fans on her Instagram story — over a month after she was engulfed in a dramatic cheating scandal when allegations surfaced that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.

“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” the quote reads. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”

On Monday, the new mom — who gave birth to her and Thompson’s first child together, daughter True, on April 12 — shared another message with her followers.

“Nobody cares about your story until you win. So win,” the quote reads.

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, have been together since September 2016. News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed True. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn. (In the days immediately after welcoming True, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

The couple has also started stepping out together again: On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

Nevertheless, several insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson hasn’t gone over well with her famous family. After she celebrated her first Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland with her baby while her mother, grandmother and sisters remained in their hometown of Calabasas, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland.”

“She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life,” the source said. “Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” added the insider. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom.”