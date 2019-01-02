Khloé Kardashian Posts About 'Fighting for What You Want' After NYE with Tristan Thompson

Is Khloé Kardashian alluding to her relationship with Tristan Thompson with yet another cryptic quote?

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of photos of herself with Thompson celebrating New Year’s Eve together at Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio — before posting a couple of quotes that seemingly reference last year’s cheating scandal.

“If you don’t fight for what you want, then don’t cry for what you lost,” reads the first quote.

“Your negative thoughts are the enemy, no one else, if you made peace with yourself, your arguments would end with everyone,” reads the second.

While they spent Christmas apart, Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, reunited to ring in the new year together. Kardashian documented the evening’s festivities on her Instagram story, showing off a personalized ice sculpture with “Koko and TT” — the pair’s respective nicknames — carved into it. In another snap, she recorded the couple kissing at the end of the 10-second countdown to midnight.

The holidays come at the end of a challenging year for the parents to 8-month-old daughter True: Photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth in April, and they had to relive the pain on the most recent season season of KUWTK.

On the show, Kardashian admitted that having the situation play out in the public eye wasn’t easy.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice,” she said. “Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”

“He obviously f—ed up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she added. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’ “

Though she ultimately forgave him, their relationship landed back on the rocks after she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall. Nevertheless, the mother of one spent Halloween and Thanksgiving with Thompson and their daughter.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Kardashian’s main priority is making sure their baby girl grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents.

“What it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” the source said. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”