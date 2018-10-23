Khloé Kardashian Says 'Relationships Should Help You, Not Hurt You' Amid Trouble with Tristan

Khloé Kardashian continues to fuel speculation about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had put her plans to return to Cleveland with Thompson on hold — and on Monday, she posted a cryptic quote about staying away from “negative people” on her Instagram Story.

“Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you,” reads the quote. “Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it.”

“Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you. When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU — and being YOU is the only way to truly live.”

In a second slide, Kardashian, 34, shared a similar quote: “Spend time with people who are good for your mental health.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s decision to remain in Los Angeles indefinitely follows a challenging six months for the mother of one, who has spent the summer rebuilding her relationship with Thompson after his cheating scandal. (She welcomed the couple’s daughter True on April 12, just days after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, was unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy.)

A source recently told PEOPLE that things between the couple appear to be “up in the air.”

“Khloé is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True,” the source said. “Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now. But she’s taking it all in stride.”

A second source said Kardashian is still making up her mind about how to move forward.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” the source said. “And she seems fine about this. Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible. No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”

“Oone thing is for sure — Khloé seems very happy,” the source added. “She loves being a mom and only leaves True occasionally for work. She seems very positive about her future.”