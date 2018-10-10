Khloé Kardashian Praises Women Who 'Refuse to Give Up' in Series of Cryptic Instagram Posts

Khloé Kardashian is refusing to give up.

In yet another series of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the reality star praised the women who don’t give up despite the hardships they’ve endured.

“God bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuse to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth,” the first image reads.

In the second post, she shared a quote stressing the importance of being kind.

“Be good to people,” reads the quote. “Even the s—– ones. Let the a—— be a——. You’ll sleep better.”

This certainly isn’t the first time she’s left her followers guessing about the meaning behind her posts. Kardashian got fans talking last week when she posted a mysterious, yet inspirational message on a photo caption.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared images of herself looking pretty in pink, along with a caption to try and inspire herself.

“All of that, and you’re still standing,” she wrote underneath two shots of herself wearing a hot pink blazer and matching pink spandex. “I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going 💕”

On Wednesday, she posted yet another quote on her Instagram Story that read: “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada— with a heart of an angel.”

Following the series of enigmatic notes, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian is doing her best to deal with the different stressors in her life — namely raising 6-month-old True and lingering doubts in the wake of 27-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

While filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Palm Springs over the past few days, “Khloé has seemed emotional,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

Her plan to relocate to Cleveland as Thompson’s basketball season begins has also been put on hold.