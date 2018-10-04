Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being 'Brutally Broken'

Khloé Kardashian is all about the cryptic quotes.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting puzzling messages on social media, referencing the hours of sleep she’s lost due to “overthinking” and stressing the importance of mental health.

On Wednesday, she posted yet another quote on her Instagram story: “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada— with a heart of an angel,” it reads.

Though Kardashian, 34, offered no explanation for the quote, it comes after a challenging summer for the mother of one, who has spent the last few months in Los Angeles rebuilding her relationship with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal. (She welcomed the couple’s daughter True on April 12, just days after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, was unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy.)

Sources recently told PEOPLE that the couple will soon move back to Cleveland as Thompson’s season with the Cavaliers starts up, which will be “hard” for Kardashian, a Calabasas native.

“She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters,” said one source. “It’s not going to be easy for her. But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”