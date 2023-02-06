Khloé Kardashian Confirms She Has 'No Man Right Now' — But He's 'in My Prayers'

Khloé Kardashian is happily single — but wouldn't mind if her dream man comes along!

The Kardashians star, 38, responded to a fan's question about her relationship status on Twitter and shared that she is focusing on being a mom to daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 6-month-old son, who she welcomed via surrogacy in July with ex Tristan Thompson.

"Who has time for a man lol," she wrote on Sunday. "I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"

The update comes after a source told PEOPLE in June that Khloé was dating a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

Around that time, Khloé also denied an online rumor that she was dating "another NBA player," writing in an Instagram comment that it is "Definitely NOT True!!!"

As fans know, Khloé's on-again, off-again relationship with Thompson, 31, ended for good in December 2021.

The Good American co-founder recently revealed whether if was still intimate with Thompson while taking a lie detector test her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?," Kourtney, 43, asked her sister in Vanity Fair's video this past December. "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloé quickly answered: "No, I am not. I'm really not."

When Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner to see if Khloé was lying, the examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth. "Bravo!" Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, "I would die if it said I was."

The lie detector video came just a month after the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which spotlighted the birth of Khloé and Thompson's son — whose name has yet to be revealed — after the NBA player's paternity scandal.

During the season, Khloé was asked about how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Thompson after all the drama that had unfolded.

"It's probably, maybe practice?" she said. "I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," she added. "Let go and let God."

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

She also spoke about focusing on raising her two children and having a positive outlook moving into the future without Thompson in the season 2 premiere.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she said. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.