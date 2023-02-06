Khloé Kardashian Confirms She Has 'No Man Right Now' — But He's 'in My Prayers'

"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True," The Kardashians star shared on Sunday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 02:13 PM
Khloe Kardashian
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian is happily single — but wouldn't mind if her dream man comes along!

The Kardashians star, 38, responded to a fan's question about her relationship status on Twitter and shared that she is focusing on being a mom to daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 6-month-old son, who she welcomed via surrogacy in July with ex Tristan Thompson.

"Who has time for a man lol," she wrote on Sunday. "I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"

The update comes after a source told PEOPLE in June that Khloé was dating a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

Around that time, Khloé also denied an online rumor that she was dating "another NBA player," writing in an Instagram comment that it is "Definitely NOT True!!!"

As fans know, Khloé's on-again, off-again relationship with Thompson, 31, ended for good in December 2021.

The Good American co-founder recently revealed whether if was still intimate with Thompson while taking a lie detector test her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?," Kourtney, 43, asked her sister in Vanity Fair's video this past December. "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloé quickly answered: "No, I am not. I'm really not."

When Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner to see if Khloé was lying, the examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth. "Bravo!" Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, "I would die if it said I was."

The lie detector video came just a month after the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which spotlighted the birth of Khloé and Thompson's son — whose name has yet to be revealed — after the NBA player's paternity scandal.

During the season, Khloé was asked about how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Thompson after all the drama that had unfolded.

"It's probably, maybe practice?" she said. "I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," she added. "Let go and let God."

tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

She also spoke about focusing on raising her two children and having a positive outlook moving into the future without Thompson in the season 2 premiere.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she said. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

Related Articles
Meagan Good, Halle Berry
Meagan Good Says Halle Berry Showed Her 'Support and Love' amid Divorce
Darcey Silva and stacey. Credit TLC
Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout
Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute to His Mom a Month After Her Death In a Moving Post
Tristan Thompson Pays Loving Tribute to His Mom a Month After Her Death: 'My Guardian Angel'
90 Day: Daniele's 'Disgust' Upsets Yohan amid Discovery He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop
'90 Day' : Daniele and Yohan Clash Over Her 'Disgust' He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ben Simmons, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Eiza González attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline attend Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Detail How They Handled Filming 'Outer Banks' After Split
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ashley Benson (L) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Ashley Benson Is Dating Brandon Davis: They Are 'Very Social People,' Says Source
Merrin Dungey Engaged to Kevin Ryder
'Alias' Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
matthew lawrence; joey lawrence; chilli
Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'
Caitlin McHugh Stamos and John Stamos pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City.
John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'
Michael and Ashley
Ashley Darby Says She Can't Get Alimony in Michael Darby Divorce: 'It Didn't Work Out in My Favor'
Kailyn Lowry
Kailyn Lowry Wants to Be 'Recognized for Something Other Than 'Teen Mom' ' as She Builds Podcast Empire
Rachel Lindsay Credits Ashton Kutcher with Her Bachelorette Marriage
Rachel Lindsay Credits Ashton Kutcher for Helping Her Find Husband Bryan on 'The Bachelorette' : 'It Worked'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'Very Nervous' Learning Gabe Is Trans — but They Built a 'Connection'
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Margaret Josephs Defends Melissa and Joe Gorga's 'Devastating' Choice to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding