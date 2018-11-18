Khloé Kardashian Shares KUWTK Teaser of Kim Jokingly Threatening Tristan and Urges ‘Get Him Keeks'

Kim Kardashian West has her sister’s back — and Khloé Kardashian is here for it!

With just hours left before Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé shared a series of teaser clips in which the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, expressed animosity toward Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating on the 34-year-old just days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

“I was like, this will be like Mayweather and Pacquiao,” Kim shares in one clip, referencing the two boxers who faced off in 2015 in what was called “The Fight of the Century.”

“And I am Mayweather. So are you ready?” the mother of three adds.

In another clip, taken from inside the delivery room, Kim makes faces at Thompson — and playfully threatens to cut the NBA player’s throat behind his back.

“As much as I wanna go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute,” Kim remarks.

“Keeks I love you !!!” the Good American co-founder wrote alongside the clip. “I love getting to see moments that I missed in real time.”

Alongside both an anguished emoji and one crying with laughter, she added, “Get him Keeks.”

In a longer clip posted on Khloé’s Instagram feed, the new mother reflected on why she didn’t choose to end things with Thompson after news of his infidelity was first revealed.

“This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” she remarked in the video. “And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

Making it clear where her priorities were at the time, she added, “I want to experience this magical moment and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

In another sneak peek from the episode that was released earlier this week, Kim found herself questioning Thompson’s sincerity after he apologized for his infidelity.

“I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job,’ ” Kim remarked during a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, and cousin Cici Bussey. “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, ’cause [of] the public … booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.”

Kim went on to reveal that Thompson apologized to the family during a private, off-camera discussion after Khloé returned home from the hospital — a conversation that “was going okay at the beginning” before getting heated.

Although there has been heavy speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship status ever since the reality star put her move to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall, the pair will be spending the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday together.

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and daughter True

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

In a post on her website, Friday, the mother of one shared her Thanksgiving planning guide, which included a photo of place cards with her family’s names on them. Among the place cards was Thompson’s that read, “Thankful for Tristan.”