Khloé Kardashian Comforts Revenge Body Star Who Lost Husband in 'Horrible Car Accident'

Khloé Kardashian‘s Revenge Body show helps people find confidence within themselves — as well as solace.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kardashian meets with a participant named Carolina whose husband died in a car crash.

“You’re crying already? We just hugged!” the 35-year-old reality star says as the two sit down together.

“Because my Andres always wanted me to meet you,” Carolina responds before sharing the tragic story of his death.

“I’m being held by one of the firemen, and he goes, ‘Do you know where your husband is at? Who’s in the car?’ ” she recalls. “Then he says, ‘I’m so sorry, he passed away.’ “

Along with her and her husband, Carolina’s two parents were also in the car and spent three months in critical condition. After the accident, Carolina says she found comfort in food and gained 30 lbs. — but now, she’s ready to lose that weight and find peace.

Kardashian related Carolina’s loss to the death of her own father, Rob Kardashian, in 2003.

“When my dad died, we all handled it very differently,” she says. “A producer was asking a question about my dad and I just broke down hysterically crying. I was so upset. A couple of days later, I felt such a release. I hope through this process, you get the same benefit.”

“It was just hard because Andres was my strength,” Carolina says in tears. “The one person that I always turned to. And he wasn’t there anymore.”

On the show, Kardashian guides men and women through emotional and physical transformations with a team of health, beauty and style experts. It premiered in 2017, soon after Kardashian dropped around 40 lbs. following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama,” she said in 2015. “I needed a release.

“It’s a revenge body” for Odom, she added. “But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence.”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!