Khloé Kardashian Claps Back Against Photoshop Allegations: 'I Still Radiate Love!'

Khloé Kardashian has had it with the negativity.

The 34-year-old reality star praised her “Queen” of a mother, Kris Jenner, for being “strong and fabulous” in a touching Instagram tribute on Friday, but some social media commenters accused Kardashian of Photoshopping the images she shares online.

In response to a user who asked whether the Good American co-founder would even “keep IG if all photo editing apps were gone forever,” Kardashian countered, “Would you?”

“Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to ones life,” she continued. “Maybe I’m just different… but I don’t care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad people care to criticize something like an editing app.”

“Let it go babe,” she added. “Say something nice or just let it go. Don’t add to the hatred in our world.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the same comment thread, Kardashian emphasized that what’s really important isn’t what’s on the outside, but rather the beauty that “radiates” from within.

“I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways! But by all means I don’t think anything on the outside makes us beautiful,” she wrote. “My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc. you have no idea how proud I am of myself for everything that I’ve been through and I still radiate love!”

“The outside is whatever we want to make it [makeup, diet, hair color, clothing] but my soul is what I’m taking with me.”

Despite the negativity of a few commenters, many of the reality star’s fans, friends and even her mother shared their own messages of support.

“My heart explodes with love for you my bunny girl. God blessed me with you!!!! Lucky me!!!!!” the KarJenner matriarch, 63, wrote.

Fittingly, Kardashian responded with a slew of crown emojis.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also dropped by the comments section to praise Kardashian for the respect she shows to her mother.

“You are an incredible mommy yourself” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed daughter True in April, replied. “Oh when I was younger my mouth was wild…It still is wild but now I direct it at people who deserve that bad mouth LOL!”

Thanking her fans for all their support, Kardashian added in a separate comment, “I love you all so much!!! Continue to Radiate the beauty in your heart!!”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian went on to praise her mother on Twitter, explaining that she was happy Jenner had decided to let Kim Kardashian West host the family’s annual Christmas Eve party at her house this year.

“I am so excited for this year’s Christmas Eve party!” she tweeted on Friday. “My sisters and I took over this year. My mom has been throwing this Christmas Eve party since before I have been born. It’s time that she gets to show up as a guest and celebrates the Queen that she is!

“Oh my goodness I can not wait!!!!!” she continued, thanking “Kimberly and Kanye” for throwing the bash at their home.

Kardashian went on to share that there’s another aspect of the celebration she can’t help but get excited for: how cute her daughter is going to look!

“Baby True is going to be sooo stinking cute in her party dress!!! Ahhhhh,” she wrote.