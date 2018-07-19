Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Alleged Family Friend Says She’s in Couple’s Therapy: ‘Who?’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a large social circle — but Lisa Stanley may not actually be in it.

After Stanley went on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ to opine on the state of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, Kardashian shut down Stanley’s supposed status as momager Kris Jenner’s friend.

In a comment captured by @commentsbycelebs, Kardashian’s retorted: “Who is Lisa Stanley???”

According to the Daily Mail, Stanley said in her Celeb HQ interview, “One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy. She’s working hard; he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Stanley purported to have an insider’s look at the state of the partnership. “She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar, and she didn’t want to do it again,” Stanley said.

Stanley continued, “Khloé was always going to try [to] make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

Thompson’s cheating scandal, in which he was videotaped with another woman at a New York City lounge, broke just days before Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Nevertheless, the Good American designer, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, stepped out holding hands days after Stanley’s interview.

And Kardashian’s most important focus is her daughter. She recently opened up about her first day back to work since welcoming True on her website and app.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” Kardashian said. “On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!”