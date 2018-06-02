Khloé Kardashian is setting one fan straight after they claimed that she’s been “super passive” in the wake of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

A Twitter user tweeted at the mom of one on Wednesday, writing, “A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts. She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family. #WednesdayWisdom.”

Kardashian, 33, responded that same day, tweeting, “Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

The tweet comes days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cryptic message about love on Instagram.

“You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ed up,’ ” the message read.

Kardashian has been living in Cleveland, Ohio, since welcoming daughter True in April. But on Thursday, her mom Kris Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter would be back in California “really soon,” and added that Kardashian is “loving being a mom.”

The Good American jeans founder’s decision to indefinitely stay in Cleveland came less than a month after allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

Khloé Kardashian Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth to her daughter on April 12, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian had no plans to move back to her hometown.

“She’s creating a life for her family in Cleveland,” said the source.

Sources had also previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the insider said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

Her brother-in-law, Kanye West, referenced Thompson’s cheating in his new album YE, which debuted Friday.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you,” West, 40, rapped.

Despite the infamous feud between her sister, Kim Kardashian West, and Taylor Swift, the fitness guru posted a video on Snapchat hours later in which she was caught listening to the pop star’s “Delicate.”