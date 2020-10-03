"I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive," the reality star wrote on Twitter Friday

Khloe Kardashian Says She Doesn't Understand 'Bored or Unhappy' Critics on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has no time for negativity!

After the reality star, 36, shared a series of glamorous photos and videos on Instagram on Friday, some users took to the comments to criticize her appearance.

In the pictures, Kardashian wears PVC pants paired with a bustier top and her hair in long pigtails, drawing some comparisons to Ariana Grande.

"Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you 😉" the Good American designer wrote in the caption.

"Money well spent," one social media user commented.

Kardashian didn't shy away from the rude comment, however, and responded by writing, "the shade of it all," along with several laughter emojis.

A few hours later, the mother of one seemed to address the criticism on Twitter.

"I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be," she wrote on Twitter shortly after posting the photos. "I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things."

"With that being said, I love you guys!!" she added in another tweet. "I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there."

While Kardashian's post drew some negativity, it also received an outpouring of supportive comments — including one from younger sister Kylie Jenner.

"love this hair on u ♥️ so pretty," Jenner, 23, wrote underneath the post.

Kardashian replied, "@kyliejenner I love you sister."

