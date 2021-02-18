“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” the star wrote

Khloé Kardashian is once again speaking out about Tristan Thompson's past scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

In 2019, Thompson, 29, was accused of cheating on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with Woods, who was a close friend of Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True, broke up shortly after but have since gotten back together.

Kardashian, 36, has previously said that she has forgiven Woods and moved on, but doubled down on that sentiment this week after a fan asked in an Instagram comment if Jenner, 23, is "allowed to be friends with" Woods again.

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," Kardashian wrote in reply, according to Instagram account Comments By Celebs that captured the comments.

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" she continued. "I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

At the end of her lengthy clap back, the Good American mogul seemed to reference Woods when she said she doesn't harbor any resentment regarding the scandal.

"By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!!" she wrote. "Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully SHUT THE F--- UP!"

Kardashian and Thompson have been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with their daughter during the pandemic. "In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

Now, the reality star and Celtics player are focused on adding a fourth member to their family, another source recently told PEOPLE.

"Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them," an insider said earlier this month. "They really want it to work out."