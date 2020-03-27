Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Being Accused of 'Hypocrisy' for Forgiving Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has put her ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal behind her — and she says she’s forgiven Jordyn Woods, too.

Thursday night’s season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians gave fans their first real look at Khloé’s post-split relationship with the basketball player, months after news broke that he had hooked up with Woods, 22. Khloé, 35, said she and Thompson, 29, were in a good place and had come together for the sake of their daughter True, who will turn 2 next month.

Thompson even buried the hatchet with Kim Kardashian West, who invited him to dinner in New York City. And in another scene, Thompson joined the sisters and their mom Kris Jenner for lunch — albeit an awkward one — at Khloé’s house.

Khloé, who watched the episode at home with Thompson, live-tweeted throughout to weigh in on all the action.

“Let me just give around of applause for all the healthy coparenting is out there,” she wrote at one point. “THIS S— IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING.”

But after someone called Khloé and her family hypocrites for forgiving Thompson but not Woods, the reality star set the record straight.

“so they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent!” tweeted the viewer. “I love all woman’s [sic] in this family but I can’t agree with hypocrisy.”

“We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near say [sic],” Khloé tweeted in response. “The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental wellbeing.”

Where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Reports of Thompson and Woods’ hookup surfaced in February 2019. Thompson has never publicly addressed it, but Woods shared her side of the story days later in a tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson had kissed her at an afterparty at his house after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him and even took a lie detector test on camera.

Woods — who was Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend at the time — told Pinkett Smith that when she got up to leave the party, Thompson suggested she stay over. She said she declined, but that when she was on her way out, Thompson kissed her.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, clarifying that there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.”

“It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

The scandal drove a wedge between Woods and the famous family, effectively ending her friendship with Jenner, 22. And Khloé and Thompson split for good afterwards, though sources have told PEOPLE the couple was already on the rocks at the time. (He also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl.)

In December, Khloé reflected on the situation on her Instagram Story, insisting she had forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that,” she wrote. “Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”

“I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?'” she continued. “That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me.”

“I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she added.

And for those wondering if Khloé and Thompson have reconciled romantically?

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.”

