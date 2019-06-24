Khloé Kardashian Claims Tristan Thompson Threatened to Kill Himself After Jordyn Woods Scandal

The Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal finally unfolded on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The first half of the two-part season finale opened with Khloé Kardashian revealing that she had been experiencing migraines and nausea for the last couple of months. She was also in the process of moving into a rental home while she renovated her Calabasas mansion, so she had a lot going on.

“I get really bad migraines but they’ve been increasing more and more. And I don’t know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I’m not really sure,” she said. “Some days I feel great and I don’t feel nauseous at all and I don’t have a headache and I’m fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.”

Kylie Jenner suggested her sister take a pregnancy test, which came back negative — much to Khloé’s relief.

“Obviously you can’t plan everything, but I just don’t know if the right time is [right] — there’s a lot going on right now,” she said. “I don’t know if I could have handled it if it did say ‘positive’ at the moment. I’m happy that I’m not pregnant because I didn’t want to be, but with that being said, now I’m like, ‘Why the f— am I nauseous all the time?’ I almost wish I was so I could say that’s why I’m nauseous.”

“Literally my whole head feels bruised because it’s been pounding for so long and it’s terrifying,” she continued. “I’m supposed to go to Cleveland tomorrow to see Tristan, but the way I’m feeling right now, I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

She decided to stay in Los Angeles and get an MRI. Thankfully, the results confirmed that whatever was causing her migraines had nothing to do with her brain — but unfortunately, she still didn’t have an answer as to what was really going on with her body. To make matters even more stressful, it was moving day, and Thompson was in town for All-Star Weekend.

“I want everything to be all fresh and perfect for him,” Khloé said. “But today I have a migraine again, and that’s just annoying because I want to see Tristan. I miss him.”

Then, it all hit the fan.

“Tristan has a couple of his guy friends in town for All-Star weekend, so he rented an Airbnb for the boys to stay at,” Khloé explained. “Tristan went to an afterparty. Jordyn was there. Tristan never came home.”

After Kim Kardashian West found out from her friend Larsa Pippen that “Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” the sisters began piecing the story together. Khloé, 34, revealed that she spoke to Woods, 21, and it was “really weird.”

“She’s not giving me all the information,” she said. “She was like, ‘He was trying to kiss me’ and was like, ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t.’ … I said, ‘If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me.’ And she said, ‘Okay, I’ll call you in five minutes.’ She hasn’t called me and that was like, 20 minutes ago.”

“It’s very weird,” admited Kylie, 21. “This is the first time I’m hearing she was sitting on his lap.”

“It was weird that she didn’t text me at all that evening. ‘Cause every single time in the past, if Jordyn would ever see Tristan, she’d text me,” Khloé said. “So Jordyn called me and said, ‘I was your watchdog last night.’ She was there to protect me and keep an eye out, so that’s why she stayed as late as she did.”

Finally, Woods called Khloé back. According to Khloé, she admitted that she and Thompson made out.

“She’s like, ‘I just can’t believe this is happening. I’m so confused,’ ” Khloé said, recounting the conversation to her sisters. “Like, you’re confused? She was like, ‘I love you, my loyalty is always to you.’ “

“This is the biggest contradiction ever,” said Kim, 38.

“I’m literally shaking,” said Kourtney, 40. “I’m so furious.”

“Wow,” said Kylie. “Why would you tell tell me, ‘Oh, I saw Tristan at a house party,’ knowing in the back of your mind what you did?”

“For Jordyn to know all I’ve been through with Tristan — literally, my heart is in my eyeballs,” Khloé said. “She’s blaming him. She’s like, ‘I was so naive.’ They’re both wrong.”

The rest of the family was equally blindsided.

“From the moment this story broke about Jordyn and Tristan, at first, nobody even believed that it was real,” Kim said. “I just feel so bad for Khloé. Jordyn was someone that Khloé really trusted and believed in and supported and employed and all of the above. This is just so crazy.”

“Jordyn?! She is the last person on the planet that I would have said would have done this,” said Kendall Jenner, 23. “Even if he kissed her and she was taken off guard, she calls Kylie, tells Kylie exactly what happened. That’s what I would do.”

And because Thompson, 28, happened to be on a plane back to Cleveland while they pieced the night together, Khloé wasn’t getting the answers she wanted.

“Jordyn is the only one that can give Khloé information, and she has gone radio silent now,” Kim said. “It just must be such a frustrating situation for Khloé to be in, not knowing what’s going on and just wanting answers.”

“Here’s the thing about Khloé and Tristan,” she added. “It really took a lot of strength from Khloe to try to make this work for her family and give it a second shot after everything that she had been through. It just sucks because she’s my sister and my best friend, and the fact that she’s going through something, just really, really hurts.” (Thompson was allegedly unfaithful just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.)

Kris Jenner was also in shock and sat down with Kim to discuss the situation.

“Kylie and Jordyn have been friends since they were in middle school,” she said. “They live together at Kylie’s house. I mean, Jordyn and Kylie are as close as you can get. I’ve always felt like she was another daughter. It’s really tough when you go through a major betrayal. It’s hard to believe that Jordyn was involved in this, and I am so disappointed in Tristan. I feel heartbroken for Khloé. She really wanted this relationship with Tristan to work.”

“We just need to figure out what the whole full story is,” she insisted. “We know he’s an a—hole because he just keeps repeating the same behavior.”

“Tristan admitted it,” Kim revealed. “Didn’t you see the text messages Tristan sent? He fully admitted it to her. … Khloé got confirmation from Tristan that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home until 7 in the morning and that something had happened, whether it was as small as a kiss or they were really making out.”

And according to Khloé, Thompson was full of remorse.

“Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages,” she said. “He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. … Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.”

“It’s disgusting,” she added. “I’ll never understand the depths of this … I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.”

During a conversation with Scott Disick, Khloé began relaying some of Thompson’s texts.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

Nevertheless, she asked one of Thompson’s friends to check on him and make sure he was okay. (A rep for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“The fact that Khloé is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself — I mean, it just goes to show that Khloé is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much,” said Disick, 36. “Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful and it’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

“I feel like I’m so heartbroken,” Khloé said. “Right now, I don’t feel much of anything. I’m in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It’s so humiliating, it’s hard. There are some days you just want to cry.”

The family continued to rally around her as she tried to wrap her mind around the betrayal.

“I just think everyone is so twisted. Jordyn didn’t think about me, she didn’t think about Kylie … she didn’t think about my daughter. She didn’t think about Tristan. And she didn’t think about herself,” Khloé said. “They’re both at fault. I’m not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

“Now [Jordyn is] like, ‘It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate, it wasn’t sexual,’ ” she continued. “That wasn’t at all what she said on the phone to me. That’s fine, now she’s downplaying it. I’m not saying things can’t happen. I am the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn never once has she said, ‘I’m sorry.’

Kylie reassured her sister that she had her back.

“It’s never going to be the same again,” she said of her relationship with her former best friend. “At least for a while. If we decide or I decide to keep her in my life.”

And of course, Kris was as protective as ever.

“I said to [Jordyn], ‘Listen, at the end of the day, the person you need to start with is Khloé. What you did is really, really wrong. You inserted yourself in a situation that you don’t belong in, and my daughter is physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually damaged. She is in pain,’ ” Kris explained. “She was crying and said that she was sorry. I said, ‘You need to tell this to Khloé, too. … I have to have Khloé’s back. She’s my baby, she’s my daughter. Until you work this out with Khloé, it’s never going to be okay with the rest of us.’ “

“I think she’s scared to death,” Kylie said.

“She doesn’t have to be afraid of me,” Khloé insisted. “I’ve spoken to her with love. I showed Kylie my text message. I’ve never called her a bad name, I actually said, ‘I love you and I always respected you.’ I’m not a mean girl.”

And even though it was the last thing she wanted to do, Khloé had a contractual obligation to attend the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s new store in L.A.

“The timing of everything, it really sucks,” she said. “I have to go to this event tonight. I’m not giving back my money for Tristan and Jordyn so I’m going to go, put on a brave face and do what I have to do and leave. Work doesn’t stop because people’s life is falling apart.”

“I feel like I’m in such a fog right now,” she admitted. “I’m definitely not present in any environment that I’m in. I’m in such a daze. I’m numb. I’m just going through the motions, I’m doing what I have to do, then I just want to go home and be alone.”

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains estranged from the family. A source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the episode airing, Woods said she hopes she’ll be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Woods added that she’s doing her best to move past the scandal, “staying busy, staying positive, and just working.”

Part two of the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!