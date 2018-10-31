Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Tristan Thompson in Cleveland amid Questions About Their Relationship

Khloé Kardashian reunited with Tristan Thompson after hitting a bit of a rough patch.

On Tuesday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed supporting her basketball player beau at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home game at Quicken Loans Arena, according to TMZ.

Sitting alone in the crowd, Kardashian, 34, seemed to have brought good luck to the team, who entered the evening with a 0-6 record. The Cavaliers ended up winning Tuesday’s game, 136-114.

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship status has been heavily speculated ever since the reality star put her move to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall.

Kardashian originally planned to return to the city with the couple’s 6-month-old daughter True to be with Thompson, 27, as he began his basketball season. Instead, the mom of one stayed behind in Los Angeles with her family.

The entire Kardashian clan has also remained tight-lipped about the move, including matriarch Kris Jenner.

During a recent trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner, 62, would not budge when it came to revealing her daughter’s future living arrangements.

“Maybe!” she replied after DeGeneres asked if Kardashian was moving to the Midwest.

Nearly six months since her NBA player boyfriend’s cheating scandal, sources have told PEOPLE the couple’s relationship could be on the rocks.

“Khloé very much seems over Tristan,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source added. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it,” the source also said. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest.”

However, Kardashian and Thompson appear to be communicating happily over social media.

When she posted a sexy photo of herself on Instagram last week, Thompson commented with three heart emojis, and Khloé responded to him with two of the same emojis.

“Who knows what will happen with Khloé and Tristan, but Khloé still seems very happy and positive about the future,” a source told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t talk very much about Tristan, but she also isn’t saying that they split.”