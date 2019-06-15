Khloé Kardashian Sweetly Celebrates Success of Lamar Odom's New Book: 'Congratulations Lammy!'

Khloé Kardashian’s romantic relationship with Lamar Odom may be over, but she still supports her ex-husband’s achievements.

On Friday, the former NBA player, 39, shared a lengthy note about the success of his new memoir, Darkness to Light — which landed the No. 6 spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for Sports and Fitness — making sure to specifically thank Kardashian.

“Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light! What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL!” he wrote. “Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story!”

“I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times. My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian, @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing,” he added.

Hours after the post was initially shared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, left a sweet comment celebrating Odom’s success.

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” she wrote in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

Odom’s post was also “liked” by the reality star’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

Odom’s book, which was released in May, details his past drug addiction and the truth about his four-year marriage to Kardashian.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of his book’s release, Odom said he still has regrets about how things turned out between the pair.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Odom, who admitted that he was unfaithful to Kardashian and also hid from her his addiction to cocaine, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. The pair split after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Despite how their relationship ended, Odom has recently said he has no regrets about their whirlwind romance.

“Love is strange,” Odom told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show in May when asked about why the pair married so quickly.

“I’m gonna tell you something too. I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no I wasn’t getting married to Khloé,” he explained. “It would have been real easy for me to say, ‘All right, don’t ever call me again.’ … That’s how strong it was.”

Going on to admit that Kardashian is still the love of his life, Odom shared that he hasn’t counted out the possibility of reconciliation with the reality star.

“I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” he said.