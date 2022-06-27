Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner joined in the flood of well-wishing, calling her third daughter the "strongest woman I have ever met"

Kim Kardashian Says She Can't 'Get Through This Life' Without Khloé on Sister's 38th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian's loved ones are celebrating her as she takes another trip around the sun!

As the Good American mogul turned 38 on Monday, her mother Kris Jenner kicked off the heartfelt tributes in her honor, saying she's "so blessed" to have Khloé as a daughter.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!!" wrote Jenner, 66. "You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude. You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character."

Kris also called her third daughter the "strongest woman I have ever met."

"You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity," she continued. "I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!! 💞💞🥳🥳🎂🎂🙏🙏💕💕 #happybirthdaykhloé."

Kim Kardashian called Khloé her "#1 ride or die" as she shared candid photos of the pair eating pizza.

"I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way," wrote Kim, 41. "Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are."

The SKIMS founder continued, "You are always true to yourself and always want what's best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn't get through this life without you ✨♾."

Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, shared several silly videos of the duo. Alongside a throwback clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Poosh creator said Khloé is "always down for my ideas" and "has the utmost patience with me."

Khloé's brother-in-law Travis Barker shared a tribute on his Instagram Story, featuring the pair posing beside his wife Kourtney and Kris. "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🥳," the Blink-182 rocker wrote.

In longtime family friend Jonathan Cheban's post, he noted how Khloé's "energy and laughter is contagious." Simon Huck, meanwhile, referred to her as "everyone's better half."

As for her best friend Malika Haqq's post, she shared a stunning photo of Khloé and wrote: "LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY!"

"Noise does not define you, in fact it can't even change your beautiful soul," Haqq, 39, wrote. "A rare diamond. A precious stone, that may not always get the appraisal it deserves… But I see how you continue to hold your value. I am so proud of the woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, business partner and over all loving spirit that you are."

Haqq added, "To know you, is to love you. And you are so very loved. Happy Birthday Khloe Alexandra Kardashian💋."

Leading up to her 38th birthday, Khloé experienced a lot of highs and lows in her personal and professional life.

"Speechless. I am thankful beyond words to our incredible fans who have been with us through it ALL," Khloé wrote on Instagram while celebrating the news.

"Becoming a part of the @disney and @hulu family was a dream come true for us, but it would not have been possible without your support and love," she continued. "This is just the beginning of this new journey for us, and we're grateful every single day to be able to share our lives with our fans… you are our family."

Khloé's Good American brand, known for featuring inclusive sizing, then became available to purchase through Anthropologie in early June.

The businesswoman also went through a very public breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While the parents of 4-year-old True were together last year, Thompson fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. The aftermath of Thompson's paternity scandal recently played out on The Kardashians.

Now, Khloé has moved on with someone new.